A man has suffered a serious head injury when he was assaulted by a group of men at a Toowoomba roadside.

The man was near the intersection of Mottram Court and Richmond Drive at 11.30pm on Saturday when he was attacked by a group of strangers.

The 48-year-old was punched in the head, causing him to fall and hit his head on the footpath and suffer a serious head injury. Police are appealing for witnesses.