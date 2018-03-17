Man, 21, found dead in 'suspicious circumstances' in yard

A young man has been found dead in suspicious circumstances in a Gold Coast yard.

The 21-year-old man's body was found outside a home in Mudgeeraba just before 10am on Saturday.

It's believed Sam Leschke was involved in an altercation at a pub at around 10:30pm before he returned home badly injured.

His night began just a few streets away at the Wallaby Hotel, where he was drinking with a group of friends, before a fight broke out in the neighbouring park.

"Following that he's returned back into the hotel with his friends and later returned home," Detective Inspector Mark Hogan said.

"He's had some alcohol at home and then he was located this morning deceased."

Crime scenes were established at the home and pub late this morning.

Authorities are still investigating if it was the man's injuries that lead to his death at the home.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.