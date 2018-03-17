News

Toddler dies in hospital after driveway accident

Evan Schwarten
AAP /

A two-year-old Brisbane girl has died after being run over in a driveway accident.

It's understood the girl ran in front of a vehicle being driven by her father at a unit complex at Garnet Street, Clayfield, around 5:30pm on Friday.

The girl was rushed to the Lady Cilento Hospital where she later died.

The accident occurred on Friday afternoon at a unit complex on Garnet Street in Clayfield. Source: Google screenshot


It's been reported the family were moving into a unit at the property at the time of the accident.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said officers from the Forensic Crash Unit were investigating the incident.

