Qld toddler killed in driveway accident

A two-year-old Brisbane girl has died after being run over in a driveway accident.

It's understood the girl ran in front of a vehicle being driven by her father at a unit complex at Garnet Street, Clayfield, around 5:30pm on Friday.

The girl was rushed to the Lady Cilento Hospital where she later died.

It's been reported the family were moving into a unit at the property at the time of the accident.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said officers from the Forensic Crash Unit were investigating the incident.