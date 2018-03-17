Gold Coast rolls out welcome beach mats

The Gold Coast is literally rolling out a welcome mat at some of the city's most popular beaches before the Commonwealth Games.

From Saturday, beach access equipment for disabled beachgoers including beach matting and wheelchairs will be available at 10 Gold Coast beaches.

The equipment has been trialled successfully at Burleigh Beach and will now be available across the city.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate said the $341,000 program was an timely boost for the city.

"With only a few weeks to go until the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, there has never been a more important time to ensure our city is accessible for people of all ages and abilities," Mr Tate said.

As well as beachside locations, the free equipment will be located at the Southport Broadwater Parklands and for city-wide use from Gold Coast Recreation and Sport in Southport.

"Our relationship with the Surf Life Saving Clubs and community groups is really important as they play a big role in helping us deliver the program," Mr Tate said.

"Club volunteers roll out the mats on weekends during patrol season."