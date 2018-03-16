Qld woman sexually assaulted in own unit

The hunt is on for a man who sexually assaulted a woman inside her southeast Queensland unit.

The 52-year-old opened the door of her Woodridge apartment about midnight on March 4 after she heard a noise outside.

A man then hit her in the face, forcing her back inside.

He continued to strike her in the head before he sexually assaulted her.

The man is described as having an olive complexion, being 170cms tall, athletic build, short black hair and facial stubble.

Anyone who saw someone acting suspiciously near Railway Pde is being urged to contact police.

Investigators are also asking people with dash-cam and CCTV footage to come forward.