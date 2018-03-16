Police officers stood down after allegedly intervening in breath test

News

Shae McDonald
AAP /

Two police officers accused of stopping uniformed colleagues from breath testing a driver on the Sunshine Coast have been stood down.

The 48-year-old female detective senior constable and 41-year-old male plain-clothes senior constable allegedly intervened in a traffic interception at Mooloolaba in July, 2016.

They were charged with misconduct in public office on Thursday following a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

The Queensland Police Service on Friday said the pair had since been stood down.

The officers are expected to front the Brisbane Magistrates Court on March 20.

