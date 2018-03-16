Police officers stood down after allegedly intervening in breath test

Two police officers accused of stopping uniformed colleagues from breath testing a driver on the Sunshine Coast have been stood down.
The 48-year-old female detective senior constable and 41-year-old male plain-clothes senior constable allegedly intervened in a traffic interception at Mooloolaba in July, 2016.
They were charged with misconduct in public office on Thursday following a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.
The officers are expected to front the Brisbane Magistrates Court on March 20.