Qld man thrown off balcony, five charged

Five people have been charged with attempted murder after allegedly throwing a young man from a third-floor balcony in Brisbane.

Police will allege the group, who knew the victim, forced their way inside the Bowen Hills apartment about 3pm on February 24 and hurled him off the balcony.

The 22-year-old landed on the concrete below and suffered extensive injuries including broken hips, arms, ribs and teeth.

Four men and a woman were arrested on Thursday.

The accused, all aged in their mid-to-late 30s, have been charged with attempted murder, acts intended to maim or disfigure, enter dwelling with intent, grievous bodily harm, and deprivation of liberty.

They are due to face the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday.