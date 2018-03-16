Katter ignored road closure in Qld floods

Federal MP Bob Katter is not sorry for driving on a road that was closed during Queensland's recent floods.

Federal MP Bob Katter admits he ignored warnings not to drive on Queensland's flooded roads.

Mr Katter's admission comes less than a week after state Katter party MP Nick Dametto copped a fine for driving through floodwaters in north Queensland.

Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said Mr Katter was sending the wrong message about safety during natural disasters.

"I don't know what Bob is on at the moment, but he should know better than that," the minister has told ABC radio.

Mr Crawford said roads were closed to protect people's lives, and it was unwelcome to see a federal MP doing whatever he liked.

But an unapologetic Mr Katter said some roads were closed unnecessarily, and he felt justified in ignoring a closure sign at Tully so he could deal with a stranded shipment of bananas.

"I went around the no-go sign and drove the road myself," Mr Katter told the ABC.

"It's my job as a member of parliament to do these things and you can't stop me in the carrying out of my duties and if you do, you've committed a crime, not me.

"It's my duty to go up there and have a look. When I had a look it was nothing like any water."

On Sunday police fined Mr Dametto for driving through six inches of water on a closed road near Ingham while trying to meet up with the premier.

He said he believed his four-wheel drive was the safest way to get where he was going, and that he had "misinterpreted" permission he had to move in certain parts of his flooded electorate.