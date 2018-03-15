Qld opposition lashes Games' trains

The latest dramas with Queensland Rail's next-generation rolling stock must be addressed before next month's Commonwealth Games, the opposition says.

Passengers were left stranded last month at a Brisbane station when one of the new trains had to be pulled from service after its doors failed to open.

The nine NGR trains, purchased as part of a $4.4 billion deal with an Indian manufacturer by the then Liberal National Party government, have been plagued by problems.

The fleet has been deemed discriminatory by the Australian Human Rights Commission, which discovered disabled passengers couldn't access the toilet on them.

All nine trains will be used for the Commonwealth Games and form a key part of the government's transport management plan for the Gold Coast event.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington met with Games organisers on Thursday and took a tour of venues but says she remains unconvinced the trains are up to the job.

"We need to make sure people can get in and out of the Gold Coast when they're wanting to attend these fabulous Games," Ms Frecklington said.

"We are very concerned about the transport and traffic issues.

"If the doors aren't opening, work out what the problem is and fix it.

"We do not want the transport issues to cause any embarrassment to the Gold Coast, to Queensland or the Commonwealth Games."