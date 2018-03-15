Man rams police car in north Brisbane

A man driving a stolen ute rammed into a police car then led police on a 45 minute car chase before hitting a tree in north Brisbane.

The vehicle was discovered parked in a driveway at Gordon Park about 1.45am on Thursday and police began a pursuit after it rammed their car.

Officers used tyre spikes about 40 minutes later and the car crashed into a tree in Balmoral about 2.30am.

A 22-year-old man ran off, but was found by the dog squad shortly afterwards in a nearby yard and he is assisting police with their inquiries.