Doughnut Time workers 'fired' after being 'unpaid for weeks' as business goes into liquidation
Teen charged following seven-car pile-up

AAP /

A teenager has been charged over a stolen vehicle that caused a crash involving seven cars on Queensland's Bruce Highway at Burpengary East.

The teen allegedly abandoned a stolen car in the right lane of the highway on Wednesday morning, causing a collision eventually involving seven vehicles.

Investigations showed the vehicle had been stolen on Monday in Jindalee and used in a burglary in Elimbah on Tuesday. A 15-year-old North Lakes boy was arrested and charged with one count each of burglary, receiving tainted property and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

