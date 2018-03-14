Police arrest armed man on Gold Coast

A man has been arrested after reports he was armed with a gun inside a Gold Coast hotel.

Queensland police were called to the Beachcomber Resort on Hanlan Street about 3.45pm on Wednesday.

It's understood the man was holed up in one of the rooms at the resort, with reports he had a firearm.

Several of the rooms were evacuated while people in nearby units were also told to leave as a precaution.

Police took the man into custody around 4.50pm without a shot being fired, while evacuated residents were allowed back to their rooms.