Man remanded over Qld shops shooting

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged over an incident where police allegedly fired shots at a suburban Gold Coast shopping centre.

Mitchell Craig Kiehne, 22, faced Southport Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with 14 offences including acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Police allege Kiehne was one of two people in a suspected stolen car that rammed two police vehicles at the Coomera City Centre car park on Tuesday afternoon.

It's understood police fired multiple shots at the car's tyres as it drove towards their vehicles, which were both damaged in the incident.

Kiehne suffered a minor eye injury and was taken to hospital before being charged on Wednesday.

No application for bail was made and Kiehne was remanded in custody with his matter adjourned until March 29.

A 22-year-old woman has also been charged with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

She's due to face Southport Magistrates Court on March 26.

Gold Coast mum Kelly Foote witnessed the incident and expressed her relief on Facebook.

"I was there with my two young children," Ms Foote wrote.

"Thank god we/no one was hurt!!"