Comm Games driveway deals back online

A Facebook page allowing residents to rent out their driveways during the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games is back online, a day after it was blocked by the social media site.

The page has relaunched as 'Gold Coast Parking Solutions' after the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation (GOLDOC) complained to Facebook and caused the page to be blocked on Tuesday.

Page creator Glen Crawford had been disappointed the page had been removed with a nurse already using it to find a driveway to rent.

"She's paying for it with a plate of homemade chocolate brownies," he told AAP.

A GOLDOC spokesperson said there was nothing wrong with the idea, but its previous name infringed on their naming rights.

"GOLDOC's objection is only in relation to the brand infringement," they spokesperson said.

"Mr Crawford can still progress discussion of his idea, as long as there is no reference to the Commonwealth Games or any of the other protected references."