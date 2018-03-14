Comm Games security operations heat up

Security operations for the Commonwealth Games are ramping up, with several venues undergoing thorough searches by authorities this week.

Queensland Police and the army are searching several "key locations" across the Gold Coast ahead of the Games starting on April 4.

Soldiers and police searched the athletes' village on Tuesday and will conduct searches across the Coast from now until the end of the Games.

The head of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) Games operation, Major General Paul McLachlan, says the ADF will play several roles in the operations.

"Australian Army engineers will be searching official venues, the Games village, and vehicles at designated checkpoints," he said on Wednesday.

"Navy clearance divers will be conducting sub-surface searches of key locations on the Gold Coast waterways."

Queensland Police Commonwealth Games Group head Peter Crawford said the ADF's support in the security operation is welcome.

"Working with partners like Defence ensures the Games are safe, secure and enjoyable for everyone who attends," Assistant Commissioner Crawford said.

The Games will be the largest event staged in Australia in a decade, with more than 6,600 athletes and team officials from 70 nations and territories competing over 11 days.