Woman charged after Qld shops shooting

A woman has been charged following an incident at a Gold Coast shopping centre where police fired shots at a car.

An off-duty officer spotted what he suspected to be a stolen vehicle in the car park in Upper Coomera on Tuesday afternoon, with police alleging the vehicle was then deliberately driven towards two marked police cars, which were subsequently damaged.

Police fired several shots at the car's tyres though no-one was injured.

A 26-year-old woman has been charged with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and will appear in Southport Magistrates Court on March 26.

A man is still being questioned by police, though no charges have been laid against him.

Gold Coast mum Kelly Foote witnessed the incident and expressed her relief on Facebook.

"I was there with my two young children," Ms Foote wrote.

"Thank god we/no one was hurt!!"