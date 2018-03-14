News

Police officer kicked in the head in Qld

AAP /

A man who had to be Tasered after he kicked a police officer in the head multiple times in north Queensland has been charged.

Police were called to a domestic incident in a Townsville suburb at 5pm on Tuesday where they arrested the man.

Police said the man kicked a male police officer as he tried to put him in a van before another officer Tasered him.

A 42-year-old has been charged with one count of breach a domestic violence order and two counts of serious assault police and appear in the Townsville Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

