Crashes delay Brisbane commuters

Brisbane commuters are facing long delays after multiple crashes on several major routes into and out of the city as well as the suspension of services on one train line.

The Bruce Highway north of Brisbane resembled a car park earlier on Wednesday after a crash involving a stolen car and several other vehicles around 4am on Wednesday.

Police are hunting for the driver of the stolen car, who fled soon after the crash at Burpengary, north of Brisbane.

The crash closed all southbound lanes of the highway, backing traffic for about nine kilometres to Caboolture at one point, before the lanes reopened before 7am.

The ambulance service says up to five vehicles were involved in the crash, with two patients taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Motorists travelling on the northbound lanes of the Pacific Motorway, in Brisbane's south, have also been warned to expect long delays after a crash closed the two left lanes around the Gaza Road and Holland Park Road exits.

Another crash involving four cars also earlier caused problems on the Gateway Motorway, northbound, blocking one lane around Mt Gravatt Capalaba Road at MacKenzie.

Meanwhile, trains have been suspended on the Ferny Grove Line between Bowen Hills and Michelton due to a signal fault.

Commuters have been warned to expect hour-long delays, with replacement buses in operation.