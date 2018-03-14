Cyclone Linda to batter coast and bring dangerous surf

Dangerous surf with waves up to four metres high are expected to lash the Queensland coastline as Tropical Cyclone Linda makes its way south.

Residents are being warned to be alert but not alarmed after the cyclone formed off the Queensland coast on Tuesday.

It's not expected to make landfall, but residents are being warned to brace for tidal flooding, wild winds and dangerous surf.

The system will weaken throughout the day before turning south-east away from the coast. Residents close to beaches are being advised to have sandbags ready.

The low-pressure system in the Coral Sea intensified into a category one system on Tuesday afternoon.

"On Wednesday, it'll start to move down the coast, bringing dangerous surf conditions, large swells, possible high tides in the morning and strong to even gale-force winds," meteorologist Grace Legge, Bureau of Meteorology, said.

Big seas are expected from Wide Bay down to the NSW border from Wednesday, while abnormally high tides could impact coastal areas from Thursday.

The cyclone should weaken back into a tropical low by Thursday morning before it tracks southeast out to sea.

A severe weather warning remains in place for coastal areas in the Wide Bay, Burnett and the southeast.

The warning comes after the north of Queensland has been devastated by floods which last week was declared a disaster situation.