News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Sydney hospital security protest uniforms (clone 39499579)
Hospital security protests new 'school prefect' uniform
Revealed: How your suburb can determine your risk of cancer
How your suburb can determine your risk of cancer

Cyclone Linda to batter coast and bring dangerous surf

Yahoo and Agencies /

Dangerous surf with waves up to four metres high are expected to lash the Queensland coastline as Tropical Cyclone Linda makes its way south.

Blizzard Conditions Expected on Massachusetts Coast
0:39

Blizzard Conditions Expected on Massachusetts Coast
Farage laughs as Juncker claims UK will 'regret' Brexit
0:27

Farage laughs as Juncker claims UK will 'regret' Brexit
Trump ousts Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson
0:57

Trump ousts Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson
0313_1130_nat-Weather
1:28

Severe weather warning remains in place for south-east Queensland
0306_0500_nat_virusGoldCoast
1:13

Gold Coast school shutdown
0305_1800_BRI-Cyclone
2:31

Concern that cyclone may be developing in Coral Sea
0305_tms_wet
1:35

Wet week ahead for Queensland
0305_0500_nat_qldweather
1:11

More rain expected for Queensland
Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
3:12

Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
Storm Riley Brings Strong Winds, Flooding to North Carolina's Outer Banks
5:57

Storm Riley Brings Strong Winds, Flooding to North Carolina's Outer Banks
Dogs, Sleds, and Snow: The Iditarod Trail Race Begins
0:33

Dogs, Sleds, and Snow: The Iditarod Trail Race Begins
0303_1800_vic_pedestrian
0:18

Pedestrian killed while crossing service lane
 

Residents are being warned to be alert but not alarmed after the cyclone formed off the Queensland coast on Tuesday.

It's not expected to make landfall, but residents are being warned to brace for tidal flooding, wild winds and dangerous surf.

Flooding is expected for coastal residents. Source: Bureau of Meteorology

Tropical Cyclone Linda is expected to batter the Queensland coastline on Wednesday bringing dangerous surf. This image was taken last month of the Gold Coast. Source: AAP

The system will weaken throughout the day before turning south-east away from the coast. Residents close to beaches are being advised to have sandbags ready.

The low-pressure system in the Coral Sea intensified into a category one system on Tuesday afternoon.

"On Wednesday, it'll start to move down the coast, bringing dangerous surf conditions, large swells, possible high tides in the morning and strong to even gale-force winds," meteorologist Grace Legge, Bureau of Meteorology, said.

Dangerous surf conditions are expected along Queensland's south coast. Source: Sunrise

Big seas are expected from Wide Bay down to the NSW border from Wednesday, while abnormally high tides could impact coastal areas from Thursday.

The cyclone should weaken back into a tropical low by Thursday morning before it tracks southeast out to sea.

A severe weather warning remains in place for coastal areas in the Wide Bay, Burnett and the southeast.

The warning comes after the north of Queensland has been devastated by floods which last week was declared a disaster situation.

Back To Top
feedback