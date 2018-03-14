$5 billion tank deal means jobs for Qld

Queensland has won a $5 billion contract to build a fleet of super tanks for the Australian Defence Force, guaranteeing jobs for the next 30 years.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is expected to announce on Wednesday the successful bidder, Rheinmetall Defence Australia, will build 211 Boxer CRV tanks at Ipswich, with a future $15 billion deal also on the cards.

Mr Turnbull says the tanks will be made by local workers using Australian steel, after Queensland pipped a rival bid by Victoria.

State Development Minister Cameron Dick says it's a great day in terms of jobs.

"It is a new beginning for manufacturing in Queensland," he told ABC radio.

"We've been working with Rheinmetall for three years to secure this contract and I'm delighted we'll now be able to deliver over 600 jobs for Queenslanders over a decade."