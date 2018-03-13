News

Probe after shots fired on Gold Coast

AAP /

Shots have been fired by police who believed a vehicle was deliberately driving towards them near a shopping centre on the Gold Coast.

Police attempted to intercept the vehicle at a Coomera shopping centre before 5pm on Tuesday.

Shots were fired by police during the incident, Queensland Police said.

At this stage, police don't believe anyone has been physically injured but two police vehicles have been damaged.

Two people have been taken into custody while the ethical standards command investigates the incident.

