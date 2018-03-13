Council workers take action on Gold Coast

Gold Coast council workers are set to take industrial action this week in protest of a removal of their rights to strike during the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

A combined unions group says the action has been sparked by council's inability to negotiate a fair deal to finalise a new Collective Agreement.

In a statement, the group says the action comes as council appears to have removed its workers' "fundamental right to strike for the period 19 March-27 April".

The Commonwealth Games starts on the Gold Coast on April 4 and runs to April 15.

"The combined unions have been adamant, we want to reach a resolution with council that would see no disruption to the Games but would also provide workers the ability to continue pushing for a fair and reasonable pay deal," Electrical Trades Union state organiser Beau Malone said