News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Terrifying moment elderly driver 'trying to perform u-turn' smashes into car
Terrifying moment '93yo makes u-turn' on highway
NSW man guilty of killing pregnant partner (clone 39494358)
Man guilty of killing pregnant partner, stabbing her 49 times

CCTV captures bus driver being punched in the head

Shae McDonald
AAP /

CCTV showing a Brisbane bus driver being punched repeatedly in the head has been released by police in a bid to catch the assailant.

0313_1800_qld_busassault
1:56

Brisbane bus drivers under attack
0313_tms_queensland
1:34

South-east Queensland residents brace for massive storm
Woman creeped out by UberEats driver at her door
1:13

Woman creeped out by UberEats driver at her door
0313_0530_nat_cyclone
0:58

Cyclone warning for south east Queensland
0307_1600_nat_crash
0:29

Unlicensed teen charged after crashing into Canley Vale house
0305_tms_wet
1:35

Wet week ahead for Queensland
0303_1800_qld_bride
1:23

Bride discovers her dress is lost after hundreds post photos of it on social media
0228_1800_ADL-ElderlyDriver
0:26

Elderly driver hospitalised after colliding with truck
0226_1800_qld_bus
0:20

Driver sacked for leaving girl on bus files unfair dismissal claim
0226_1800_qld_chase
0:40

Police chase through Brisbane's south
0225_1800_syd_truck
1:42

New campaign to rethink road safety
0224_1800_qld_weather
3:02

Heavy rainfall breaks 46-year-old record in Brisbane
 

The young man got onto a bus on Carindale Street at Carindale about 2pm on February 11.

Anyone who might recognise the man depicted in the video is urged to contact authorities. Source: Queensland Police

He got into an argument with the driver after scanning his GoCard, before he repeatedly punched him in the head in front of passengers, police say.

The bus driver suffered minor bruising and swelling during the attack.

Anyone with information about the man is being urged to contact police.

Back To Top
feedback