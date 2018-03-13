CCTV captures Qld bus driver being punched

CCTV showing a Brisbane bus driver being punched repeatedly in the head has been released by police in a bid to catch the assailant.

The young man got onto a bus on Carindale Street at Carindale about 2pm on February 11.

He got into an argument with the driver after scanning his GoCard, before he repeatedly punched him in the head in front of passengers, police say.

The bus driver suffered minor bruising and swelling during the attack.

Anyone with information about the man is being urged to contact police.