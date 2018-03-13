Qld on cyclone watch as system closes in

Queenslanders are on cyclone watch as a tropical low in the Coral Sea tracks towards the coast.

The system is yet to form into a cyclone, but the Bureau of Meteorology expects strong winds and dangerous surf along the southeast Queensland coast later this week.

The low is still more than 1000km offshore but by Thursday and Friday it's expected to be just 300km away.

And its effects will be felt from the Sunshine Coast south to the Gold Coast from Wednesday.

Redland City Council, which takes in bayside and island communities east of Brisbane, has warned residents to prepare for heavy rain.

It opened a number of sandbagging stations on Tuesday, with SES volunteers on hand to help people.

Redlands Mayor Karen Williams says rain generated by previous cyclones has flooded homes, and people should be prepared.

"We've seen these east coat lows affect our city back in the days of (cyclones) Oswald and Debbie. If you can get ahead of the game, it's a good idea," she told ABC radio on Tuesday.

Inland and northern communities are continuing to count the cost from this month's serious flooding.

At Ingham, north of Townsville, the Herbert River continues to fall, leaving flood victims to contend with a blanket of sludge in their homes and businesses.

Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Katarina Carroll will on Tuesday tour Ingham and Innisfail, which has also experienced flooding.

Mr Crawford repeated warnings for people to stay out of the flood waters, with sharks and crocodiles spotted in recent days.

Some communities in Queensland's northwest and gulf country remain cut off by road, including Doomadgee, Burketown, Normanton and Karumba.

The government is working with local authorities to ensure they have the supplies they need.

There's no estimate yet of damage to the state's road network, but a multi-million dollar repair bill is expected.

Meanwhile, Katter party MP Nick Dametto, who holds the seat of Hinchinbrook, has been left red-faced after copping a fine for driving through floodwaters near Ingham on Sunday.

He said he was trying to meet up with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk during her visit to the flood zone when he decided to cross a flooded road, earning him a $150 fine and the loss of three demerit points.

"I was given the ability to move around the electorate in certain areas. I misinterpreted that," he told the ABC.