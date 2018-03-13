Life sentence for brutal Brisbane murder

A Brisbane man has begun a life sentence behind bars for the brutal drug-fuelled murder of his friend.

Christopher Brian Newlove claims he murdered Paul Heron in March 2015 while blacked out, after taking 20 tablets of valium and drinking three-quarters of a bottle of vodka.

He woke to find Heron dead on the floor, his neck slashed with a machete, his head hit with a brick and his genitals burnt

Newlove initially lied to investigators about two men breaking into his home and murdering his friend.

But on Monday, the 54-year-old was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in jail after a Brisbane Supreme Court jury deliberated for half a day.

In sentencing Newlove to life in jail, Justice Peter Applegarth found he had no remorse and had lied to investigators and the court about not being involved in the murder.

"Your evidence was completely unconvincing," he said.