Qld teen murder trial set to continue

The murder trial for the man accused of fatally stabbing a Gold Coast teen is set to resume in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Ryan John Howes on Monday pleaded not guilty to killing Michael Brack during a botched drug deal on November 14, 2015.

The court heard the 16-year-old had planned to sell 14 grams of marijuana to Howes for $160, but refused when the accused asked if he could get a lift back to his house to get money to pay for it.

Mr Brack's friend Reece Rowe gave evidence Howes then "flipped" and appeared to throw a punch, but he later learned the teen had been stabbed.

Crown prosecutor Glenn Cash said Mr Brack died as a result of a stab wound to the neck.

The jury heard there would be evidence throughout the trial that Howes heard "two clicks" of what he believed to be a gun during the altercation.

Mr Cash said it would be for the jury to decide if he was acting in self-defence or if he intended to cause grievous bodily harm or death to Mr Brack.