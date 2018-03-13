Qld motorists stung by obscure road rules

Giving a friendly toot of the car horn or having an arm out your car window might seem innocuous, but Queensland drivers are being warned they can incur a costly fine.

More than 400 drivers across the state were fined in the 12 months to October 2017 for having their arm or leg outside their car window, each slugged $126.15.

Fines of $75 were also given to 52 people for improper use of their horn - anything other than using the car horn to "warn" other drivers of hazards, including the friendly toot or the frustrated blast.

And 170 people were fined a hefty $294.35 for having an animal, usually a dog, unrestrained in their car.

RACQ spokesperson Lauren Ritchie said drivers were often mindful of major road rules such as not speeding, but could be caught out by lesser laws.

"Ignorance of road rules isn't a valid excuse so we urge everyone to refresh their knowledge, whether they're a cyclist, a pedestrian, a driver or a passenger," she said

Indeed 66 people were fined $126.15 for riding a bike without brakes or a bell, while you didn't even need to be in a car to cop a fine, with 113 pedestrians fined for stepping in front of traffic outside a designated crossing.