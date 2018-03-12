Langlands child abuse charges dropped

Child abuse allegations Australian rugby league "Immortal" Graeme Langlands was facing in his final days have been dropped following his death.

The assault case against the late Graeme Langlands (c) has been thrown out of a Brisbane court.

The 76-year-old was in November charged with six counts of indecent dealing with a girl under 16 over claims he abused a teen on the Gold Coast in the early 1980s.

His case came before the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday, where the charges were officially withdrawn.

Langlands' legal team had sought to have the case against him referred to the Mental Health Court, but he died in January after a long period of illness.

"Graeme was in very poor health and suffering from a number of chronic diseases," the Langlands family said in a statement at the time.

They also family defended him and hit out at police for what they called an "egregious prosecution".

Langlands, who had lived in a Sydney nursing home suffering Alzheimer's disease for years, played 45 times for Australia and 227 matches for St George, debuting for them in 1963 towards the end of the Dragons' golden era.