Changes to Qld ministerial guidelines soon

New rules to stop Queensland ministers using personal email accounts for official business will be handed down within a week, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says.

Ms Palaszczuk told reporters on Monday the changes, which were put forward last year, would be released "very shortly" once finalised by her department's director-general, Dave Stewart.

The changes were sparked by former energy minister Mark Bailey's use of his private email in communicating with Electrical Trades Union state secretary Peter Simpson in 2016.

Mr Bailey was cleared of corrupt conduct following a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation but the watchdog said the practise of ministers using private emails gave the impression of corrupt conduct.

It recommended the ministerial handbook be changed to ban ministers from using personal emails, which the government agreed to.

While Mr Bailey was cleared, the saga continues to be a problem for the Labor government as only last week it was revealed that Mr Simpson forwarded the CV of Mark Algie to the minister for a position on the Energy Queensland board.

The CV was sent to Mr Bailey almost two months after the cut-off for applications for the position and only two weeks before his appointment to the taxpayer funded position was announced in October 2016.