Qld man denies vicious murder and rape

A man accused of raping a young girl in her Brisbane home had earlier murdered her mother as she slept alongside her two ill daughters, a court has heard.

Jacob Michael Smith pleaded not guilty to murder, rape, attempted rape, assault occasioning bodily harm and two counts of stealing as his trial began at Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday.

According to crown prosecutor Phil McCarthy, Smith smothered or strangled the mother then told her 12-year-old daughter she was going to become a woman before raping her in August 2014.