NSW parents delivered baby alone: inquest
Parents forced to deliver their baby alone at 'understaffed' hospital: inquest

Minister denies Qld hospital ward risk

Stuart Layt
AAP /

Upgrades to Queensland's only hospital unit to treat cystic fibrosis have been delayed because a new facility is being built, the state government insists.

News Corp has published a letter it obtained from the government in 2015 acknowledging a cross-infection risk from patients sharing bathrooms at the hospital, but did not allocate funds for upgrades.

Health Minister Steven Miles says the Metro North health service had delayed upgrades to the ward because a new ward was planned as part of the overall hospital upgrade master plan.

