Hydrogen peroxide has spilled from a container on a property in Queensland's Scenic Rim Region.

Police and firefighters were called to the spill at Black Gully Road at Palen Creek, near the NSW border, around 9.30am on Monday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said a "significant amount" had leaked but there was no immediate danger.

Scientific crews have arrived on scene and authorities are working out a plan to clean up the hazardous chemical.