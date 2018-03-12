Belated uniform win for Qld schoolgirls

Queensland schoolgirls will be able to wear shorts instead of skirts with the government to bring the state's uniform policy into the modern age.

Education Minister Grace Grace says she'll change the policy to formally allow girls who attend state schools to wear shorts and pants, as well as skirts and dresses.

"In today's day and age, there should be no reason why shorts and pants aren't made part of the school formal uniform," the minister told ABC radio on Monday.

Ms Grace said the change is about giving girls a choice.

"Everyone should be entitled to be able to choose shorts and pants."