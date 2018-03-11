'That's a monster': Huge spider clings to branch trying to escape floodwater

News

A massive spider has been spotted seeking refuge from fast-moving floodwaters by clinging to a branch in north Queensland.

The creepy crawly can be seen in footage, which was shared on Facebook, clinging onto a flimsy tree branch near Halifax's Spar supermarket on Sunday morning.

Its size and appearance shocked many online users with one Facebook user saying: "That isn’t a spider that’s a monster!"

Concerned locals did not leave it fretting above the fast-moving water but instead rescued it - moving it to dry land near a pharmacy.

Large spider spotted dangling on branch above floodwaters outside the Spar supermarket in Halifax. Source: Andrew Giliberto

More than 700mm of rain has fallen in a number of catchment areas in the past four days, with The Boulders, south of Cairns, receiving 1009mm in the seven days to 9am Saturday.

More than 200 homes were inundated at Ingham, where flood waters are now starting to recede, and some residents at Innisfail have had to evacuate.

Houses are inundated with flood waters in Ingham in North Queensland, Sunday, March 11. Source: AAP

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk travelled to the region on Sunday to assess the damage, after the area from Cairns to Townsville was disaster declared.

"I don't think people in the southeast realise how much impact this flood has had on this region and the surrounding communities," Ms Palaszczuk told reporters on Sunday.

The premier said around a third of all the state's local government areas had been disaster declared as a direct result of the flooding.

Children play in flood waters in Ingham in North Queensland, Sunday, March 11. Source: AAP

"It's great to see how resilient this community is. They've seen it before, they know what to do and I have been absolutely overwhelmed by their positive attitude," she said.

