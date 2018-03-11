Stoker to take Brandis's Qld senate seat

Brisbane lawyer Amanda Stoker has been chosen as the replacement for the retiring George Brandis to be a Liberal senator for Queensland.

Ms Stoker was chosen by Liberal National Party members on Saturday from a field of 12 candidates with suggestions in the lead-up to the vote that there was internal pressure for a woman to take the position.

However, LNP president Gary Spence says Ms Stoker was chosen based on her skills and abilities, not her gender.

"We chose the best person for the job on merit. The LNP doesn't need quotas to choose our representatives," Mr Spence said in a statement.

For her part the 35-year-old barrister and mother of three said she was honoured to be selected.

"I'm ready to fight to improve the international competitiveness of Australian students' school performance, and to ensure there are high-quality education opportunities available in regional Queensland," Ms Stoker said.

LNP State Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said she was looking forward to working with Ms Stoker.

"Amanda brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to the LNP team and I'm confident she'll be a strong voice in Canberra," she said.

By convention, Ms Stoker will now be confirmed for the position by the state government, which is currently Labor, during the next sitting week of state parliament beginning Tuesday March 20.

The Queensland Labor government criticised the LNP during parliament last week for seeming to drag its feet in selecting a replacement for Mr Brandis, with the official meeting to formally approve the candidate having to be pushed back a fortnight.

Labor claimed the delay was because of an internal fight over whether a woman should be selected, but the LNP state opposition rubbished those claims, saying it has gone through a thorough process to get the field of 12 candidates, including six women.