Two arrested over Qld baseball bat assault

Two teenagers have been charged after they allegedly bashed a man with a baseball bat and stole his car in north Queensland.

The two, aged 15 and 16, broke into an Ingham house late on Friday night and allegedly assaulted the resident.

They're further accused of stealing car keys and a replica handgun before fleeing the scene in the man's Ford Falcon, which was found about 200m from the house.

The teens, both locals, face several charges including armed robbery.

The victim suffered bruising and swelling to his back and shoulder.