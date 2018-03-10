Supplies airdropped to stranded school camp students amid Queensland floods

Students on school camp in far north Queensland have received an airdrop of supplies as they remain isolated by floodwaters.

Eight teachers and 72 Year 6 students from The Willows State School became trapped at the Echo Creek adventure park on Friday after roads between Cairns and Townsville were swamped by 200-250mm of rain in just 24 hours.

The Australian Defence Force took advantage of easing conditions late Friday to airlift food, medical supplies and clothing to the students, who are safe and on high ground.

One student and a parent were evacuated for pre-existing medical conditions, but police have advised it is still too risky to remove the rest of the group from the camp site.

Other parts of rain-soaked north Queensland remain on high alert, with Innisfail residents preparing for a possible evacuation.

The call comes after the river levels rose as locals welcomed the drought-breaking downfall.

Police have warned low-lying houses close to the North Johnstone River are particularly at risk, but the level of the South Johnstone River is also rising.

A disaster situation was declared on Friday across North Queensland as flooding cut off major roads, houses were flooded and schools closed.

The declaration gives emergency services the powers they need to respond effectively to the flood, Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said.

Up to 600mm of rain fell across catchment areas over the past three days.

Water levels were peaking at 14.7 metres, similar to February 2009 flood levels.

"Flood levels are expected to slowly ease overnight Friday but remain above the major flood level, 12m, Saturday morning," the Bureau of Meteorology said on Friday.

A flood warning was issued for the Herbert River, which runs through Ingham, north of Townsville, while water was up to the floorboards in 225 homes in and around the towns of Ingham, Innisfail and Halifax.

At Ingham, a creek had split the town in two, while the Bruce Highway was cut to the north and south.

Major flood warnings remained in place for the Herbert, Tully, Murray, North Johnstone, Mulgrave, Russell and Flinders rivers. Moderate and minor flood warnings were in place for many other rivers in the region.