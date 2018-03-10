Flood warning for Innisfail residents

Residents of the rain-hit north Queensland town of Innisfail have been warned they may need to flee to higher ground.

The call comes after the river levels rose as locals welcomed the drought-breaking downfall.

Police have warned low-lying houses close to the North Johnstone River are particularly at risk, but the level of the South Johnstone River is also rising.

A disaster situation was declared on Friday across North Queensland as flooding cut off major roads, houses were flooded and schools closed.

The declaration gives emergency services the powers they need to respond effectively to the flood, Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said.

Up to 600mm of rain fell across catchment areas over the past three days.

Water levels were peaking at 14.7 metres, similar to February 2009 flood levels.

"Flood levels are expected to slowly ease overnight Friday but remain above the major flood level, 12m, Saturday morning," the Bureau of Meteorology said on Friday.

A flood warning was issued for the Herbert River, which runs through Ingham, north of Townsville, while water was up to the floorboards in 225 homes in and around the towns of Ingham, Innisfail and Halifax.

At Ingham, a creek had split the town in two, while the Bruce Highway was cut to the north and south.

Major flood warnings remained in place for the Herbert, Tully, Murray, North Johnstone, Mulgrave, Russell and Flinders rivers. Moderate and minor flood warnings were in place for many other rivers in the region.