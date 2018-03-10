Brandis senate replacement to be chosen

The Liberal National Party says the Queensland senator selected to replace the retiring George Brandis will be chosen on their merits, not their gender.

The LNP's state executive will meet in Brisbane on Saturday to select an Upper House replacement for Mr Brandis, who is set to become Australia's next high commissioner in London.

Brisbane barrister Amanda Stoker is considered a strong contender for the role, as part of a field of 12 candidates that includes six women.

There is reportedly internal pressure to pick a woman for the role, with all five of the LNP's Queensland Senate seats held by men.

However LNP strategist Senator James McGrath has told Sky News they wouldn't take gender into consideration when making their choice.

"The party members ... will choose who they perceive to be the best replacement for George Brandis, whether that is male or female and that is the way it should be," Senator McGrath said.

"People should be chosen on their merits."

The Queensland Labor state government criticised the LNP on Tuesday for seeming to drag their feet in selecting a replacement for Mr Brandis, with the official meeting to formally approve the candidate having to be pushed back a fortnight.

Labor claimed the delay was because of an internal fight over whether a woman should be selected, but the LNP state opposition rubbished those claims, claiming they had gone through a thorough process to get the field of 12 candidates.