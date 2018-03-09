Heavy Qld seas spark shark net removal

Forecast heavy winds and dangerous surf has led to authorities removing shark control nets at some southeast Queensland beaches for the weekend.

Nets will be removed from Maroochydoore to Noosa and Rainbow Beach on Friday followed by Gold Coast nets on Saturday.

This is despite the Mooloolaba Ironman triathlon event being held this weekend, while the opening leg of the World Surf League is scheduled to start at Snapper Rocks.

The Bureau of Meterology forecast south-to-southeasterly winds of up to 30 knots over the weekend with seas set to increase to over three metres.

"Shark control equipment that is loose in the water can be a danger to swimmers so we must remove the apparatus for a short period for safety reasons," Fisheries Queensland shark control program acting manager Russell Overton said.

All drumlines between Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast will also be de-shackled and hooks removed from the water.

It is expected all gear will be returned to the water next week when conditions ease.