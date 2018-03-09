CFMEU fined over 'flagrant' campaign

The CFMEU and 19 of its officials have been fined more than $800,000 over a months-long campaign of illegal stoppages at two Brisbane construction sites.

The Federal Court on Friday ruled the CFMEU and its officers had carried out a "deliberate, flagrant and systematic" campaign to force builder John Holland to sign an enterprise agreement on the union's terms.

Strikes were held during work on the $777 million Enoggera Barracks army base in Brisbane's northwest and Queensland University of Technology's $60 million Kelvin Grove campus between March and November 2013.

Union officials at the QUT site stood in front of cars and prevented workers who wanted to work from accessing the site, according to the Australian Building and Construction Commission.

They also held up signs describing workers as "gutless grubs", "scabs" and "dogs".

Justice Daryl Rangiah ordered the union to pay almost $552,000 in fines, while its officers were handed fines ranging between $3600 and $30,000.

While the union and its officials admitted to their actions, they had shown no remorse, he said.

"The behaviour of the respondents who contravened (the Fair Work Act) was confronting, threatening and intimidatory," Justice Rangiah ruled.

"There is no evidence of any attempts by the CFMEU to take corrective steps to ensure that its officials and agents comply with the law."

ABCC Commissioner Stephen McBurney said the intimidation directed at John Holland staff and other workers was alarming.

Penalties imposed by the court sent a clear message that such behaviour would not be tolerated, he said.