Bailey cabinet position untenable: Qld LNP

Queensland Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington says Mark Bailey's cabinet position is untenable and has demanded he be sacked over his controversial emails saga.

The call came after it was revealed Mr Bailey, when energy minister, used his private email to pass on the CV of a man recommended by the Electrical Trades Union for a Energy Queensland board position he later gained.

Ms Frecklington on Friday said Mr Bailey's position was no longer tenable and called on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to sack him immediately.

"The question remains 24 hours after this news broke: why has this premier not sacked this minister?" Ms Frecklington said.

"Ministers of the crown, in this case Minister Bailey, dealing with merging of companies worth millions of dollars, these are serious issues."

Of particular concern to the opposition leader was the fact the CV was sent to Mr Bailey almost two months after the cut-off for applications for the position on the board of Energy Queensland in 2016.

The resume was for Mark Algie, who gained the appointment to the taxpayer funded position and holds it to this day.

Mr Algie's CV was sent to Mr Bailey on September 21, well after the cut-off date of July 25.

Ms Palaszczuk and Mr Bailey issued a joint statement on October 4 announcing the board appointments, including Mr Algie's.

The premier on Thursday gave conflicting accounts of whether she knew about the appointment, after the email with the CV attached was released to media under a Freedom of Information request with Mr Algie's name blacked out.

"I did look into it, I looked into the tabled document and the tabled document had been redacted through right-to-information laws," the premier told reporters.

She also said she did not need to ask Mr Bailey who was referred to in the email, however several hours later the government released a statement identifying Mr Algie.

"He was subject to normal board-appointment selection processes including the endorsement of cabinet," the statement read.

Ms Frecklington said that that didn't match what the premier said earlier on Thursday.

"We need to look at the process; the premier is now saying she didn't know this guy, was she asleep in cabinet?" she said.