Firearms found in Price-Purcell search

Firearms are among items found at a rural south Queensland property where police were searching for clues into the suspected murder of Sam Price-Purcell.

Police said they had now finished the search of the Darling Downs property at Leyburn, which began on Tuesday following a tip-off.

Officers found a number of items, including the firearms and some drug paraphernalia, which would now be taken for further investigation.

Mr Price-Purcell was last seen in the Brisbane suburb of Mitchelton on February 16, 2015 as he got into a bright yellow 2010 Holden Commodore SS sedan.

It is believed he then travelled to the Toowoomba area where he was murdered.

The tip-off followed an appeal last month by his mother Leoni Price, on the third anniversary of her 25-year-old son's disappearance.

Ms Price told reporters she had gradually accepted she would never see him again.

"We need to know what happened so that we can have some peace," she said.

"The emptiness that I feel, his loss has just left a massive hole in our hearts."

Police revealed at the time they had identified a group of people they believed may have been involved.

Despite the search concluding, police said the investigation was still ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact them.