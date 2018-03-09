Accused murderer takes stand in Qld trial

A man accused of murdering his best friend in his inner-Brisbane apartment has taken the stand to deny his involvement in the death.

Christopher Brian Newlove is on trial for allegedly killing Paul Heron in Highgate Hill on March 6, 2015.

Newlove told a Brisbane Supreme Court jury on Friday he had lied to police when he said two men broke into the property and killed his friend.

"I just weaved a web for myself. I started lying and I just got stuck with it," he said.

But he maintained he was not responsible for Mr Heron's murder.

"I think someone came in, hit him over the head and cut his throat," he said.

The court heard Newlove had consumed Valium and a large amount of alcohol before he went to bed on March 5.

He said he woke up to the sound of the fire alarm going off.

"Then I saw Paulie on the floor in a pool of blood," he said.

Newlove initially said he did not see the machete used to cut Mr Heron's neck, but later said he may have after he was heard describing his friend's injuries in a triple-zero call.

"He's been stabbed and burned and macheted," he was heard to have said.

Crown prosecutor David Meredith put to Newlove he knew the machete had been used the whole time because he had been the one to use it.

"That's not true," Newlove said.

Mr Heron's blood-stained body was found on the kitchen floor of his friend's home.

He had a slashed neck, head injuries and his genitals had been burnt.

The trial continues.