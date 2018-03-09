News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tradie's incredible rescue of elderly man in submerged car
Tradie smashes car window to save man submerged in floodwaters

Qld wedding visa scammers win appeal

Ed Jackson
AAP /

A man and woman jailed for swindling more than $100,000 from desperate men through a wedding visa scam have successfully appealed some of their convictions.

Chetan Mashru, a former migration officer, and celebrant Divya Gowda, were both sentenced to jail in February 2017 after being convicted of arranging the bogus marriages of 16 Indian men to Australians in a "one-stop shop" set up at their Oxley townhouse in 2011.

In a Court of Appeal ruling released on Friday, it was ordered the conviction for the pair on each of the charges relating to the marriages be set aside and both acquitted, with a re-trial ordered on just one of the charges.

Back To Top
feedback