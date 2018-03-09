Fraud charges for Qld hospital employee

Queensland's corruption watchdog has issued an arrest warrant for a former public health employee who allegedly arranged work for a relative at a company contracted to the same health service.

The Crime and Corruption Commission on Friday said a warrant had been issued for the 65-year-old man, who currently lives in the United Kingdom, and would be activated if he returns to Australia.

He was a senior employee at the state government's Metro North Hospital and Health Service, which takes in the Royal Brisbane, Prince Charles, Redcliffe, Caboolture and Kilcoy hospitals.

The CCC has alleged the job was provided after an existing contract between the hospital and health service and a company associated with a 41-year-old Brisbane businessman was changed.

The businessman appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this week on charges of fraud and offering a secret commission.

He was granted bail and is set to reappear on April 18.

A 47-year-old South Australian has been charged with receiving a secret commission and is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on March 20.