An electrician charged over the death of a young Queensland tradesman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Contractor Nathan Day, 31, also pleaded guilty to perjury for lying to the inquest into the death of Jason Garrels, ahead of being sentenced at Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday.

The 20-year-old was electrocuted in February 2012 on his ninth day on the job when the switchboard he was carrying came into contact with live wires at a building site west of Mackay.