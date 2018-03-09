Security issue at Brisbane Airport

A passenger has set off a security screen at Brisbane Airport's international terminal, forcing travellers to be re-screened and delaying flights.

A spokeswoman for the airport said security screens were closed for 30 minutes as a result of the breach on Friday, leading to a backlog.

She said Australian Federal Police officers were investigating the matter, but an AFP spokesman said the agency was not involved.

Some passengers were re-screened and a number of international flights delayed, the airport said in a tweet.